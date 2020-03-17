Trainer Mark Casse good with Derby being postponed until September

Mark Casse, trainer of Preakness Stakes entrant War of Will, watches at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 16, 2019. It will require a change in approach but trainer Mark Casse is supportive of the decision to reschedule the Kentucky Derby from May to September due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But Casse will have two horses -- including 7/2 favourite Enforceable -- in this weekend's Grade 2 US$1-million Louisiana Derby, which will go ahead without spectators. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Will Newton