Sunday's Games

NHL

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Calgary 3, Florida 0

Columbus 5, Vancouver 3

New Jersey 3, Anaheim 0

Washington 4, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Manitoba 4, Chicago 3

Providence 3, Hartford 2

San Antonio 3, Rockford 0

Binghamton 1, Bridgeport 0

Charlotte 6, Hershey 3

Colorado 3, Milwaukee 1

Tucson 3, Bakersfield 2

---

NBA

Milwaukee 93, Charlotte 85

Dallas 111, Minnesota 91

L.A. Clippers 136, Philadelphia 130

Sacramento 106, Detroit 100

Denver 133, Toronto 118

L.A. Lakers 122, New Orleans 114

Washington 124, Golden State 110

---

MLS

Columbus 1, New York City FC 0

New York 3, Cincinnati 2

Seattle 2, Chicago 1

Los Angeles FC 1, Miami 0

Minnesota 3, Portland 1

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.