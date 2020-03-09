Impact to kick off CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal with Olimpia in Montreal

Montreal Impact forward Romell Quito, right, heads the ball away from Deportivo Saprissa defender Jean Carlo Aguero, centre, during second half CONCACAF Champions League action in Montreal, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Playing until the final whistle is something the Montreal Impact have had trouble doing this season. Perhaps they could could learn from their latest opponents, C.D. Olimpia of Honduras. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson