Breeders' Cup Classic, Queen's Plate champion Awesome Again dies at age 26

Awesome Again with Pat Day in the irons, drives through the finish line to win the Classic at the Breeders' Cup at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Saturday Nov. 7, 1998. Awesome Again, one of Canada's top thoroughbred race horses, has died. The horse died Tuesday at age 26, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Homes in Kentucky said.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Al Behrman