High-profile soccer wives in Twitter spat over story leaks

FILE - In this Monday, June 18, 2018 file photo, Rebekah Vardy, wife of England's forward Jamie Vardy, reacts their match against Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia. The wives of two of English soccer’s most high-profile players have on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 become embroiled in a spat on Twitter about the leaking of information to a tabloid newspaper. Wayne Rooney’s wife accused Jamie Vardy’s wife of informing The Sun about details of her private Instagram stories. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)