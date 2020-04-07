Jets sign defenceman Dylan Samberg to three-year entry-level contract

United States' Dylan Samberg (4) celebrates his goal past Czech Republic goalie Lukas Dostal, not shown, during second period IIHF world junior quarter-final hockey action in Victoria, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Samberg to a three-year entry-level contract, starting in the 2020-21 season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward