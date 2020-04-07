Jets sign defenceman Dylan Samberg to three-year entry-level contract

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Dylan Samberg to a three-year entry-level contract, starting in the 2020-21 season.
The deal carries an average annual value of US$1.175 million.
The 21-year-old was selected by the Jets in the second round (43rd overall) in the 2017 NHL draft and just completed his junior season with the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs.
The Hermantown, Minn., native had a goal and 20 assists in 28 games, but the early cancellation of the NCAA hockey season due to the COVID-19 pandemic ended UMD's hopes for a third straight championship.
Internationally, Samberg represented the United States at the 2018 and 2019 world junior hockey championships.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2020.