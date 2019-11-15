BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Rudolfs Balcers tied the game late in the third, then added the overtime winner to lift the Belleville Senators to a 4-3 win over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Friday in the American Hockey League.
Vitaly Abramov and Morgan Klimchuk also scored for Belleville (8-6-1), which has picked up at least a point in six straight games (5-0-1).
Oliver Wahlstrom, Arnaud Durandeau and Andrew Ladd scored for the Sound Tigers (4-9-4).
Senators goaltender Marcus Hoberg made 21 saves. Bridgeport's Christopher Gibson stopped 31 shots.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2019.
