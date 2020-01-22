Wednesday's Games

NHL

Columbus 4, Winnipeg 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

---

NBA

Oklahoma City 120, Orlando 114

Toronto 107, Philadelphia 95

Detroit 127, Sacramento 106

Atlanta 102, L.A. Clippers 95

L.A. Lakers 100, New York 92

Boston 119, Memphis 95

Miami 134, Washington 129, OT

Houston 121, Denver 105

Chicago 117, Minnesota 110

Indiana 112, Phoenix 87

San Antonio 121, New Orleans 117

Utah 129, Golden State 96

---

AHL

Providence 3, Lehigh Valley 2, SO

Rochester 3, Cleveland 2, OT

Grand Rapids 4, Iowa 3, SO

Laval 3, Syracuse 2, OT

Binghamton 5, Utica 3

Springfield 5, Hershey 2

Texas 1, Rockford 0

Bakersfield 5, San Jose 0

---

