Wednesday's Games
NHL
Columbus 4, Winnipeg 3
Minnesota 4, Detroit 2
---
NBA
Oklahoma City 120, Orlando 114
Toronto 107, Philadelphia 95
Detroit 127, Sacramento 106
Atlanta 102, L.A. Clippers 95
L.A. Lakers 100, New York 92
Boston 119, Memphis 95
Miami 134, Washington 129, OT
Houston 121, Denver 105
Chicago 117, Minnesota 110
Indiana 112, Phoenix 87
San Antonio 121, New Orleans 117
Utah 129, Golden State 96
---
AHL
Providence 3, Lehigh Valley 2, SO
Rochester 3, Cleveland 2, OT
Grand Rapids 4, Iowa 3, SO
Laval 3, Syracuse 2, OT
Binghamton 5, Utica 3
Springfield 5, Hershey 2
Texas 1, Rockford 0
Bakersfield 5, San Jose 0
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.