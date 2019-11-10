MONTREAL - The UQTR Patriotes have captured their first national men's soccer title.
Forward Guillaume Comtois-Noel scored in the 28th minute and goalkeeper Felix Clapin-Girard made 15 saves as UQTR beat the Montreal Carabins 2-0 on Sunday in the U Sports men's championship.
Clapin-Girard earned his third shutout of the tournament and was named MVP for his effort.
Gabriel Balbinotti scored just before the final whistle to secure the victory for the Patriotes.
The Carabins were defending champions and playing in their third straight U Sports championship match.
Earlier, the Cape Breton Capers picked up a 3-2 win over the Carleton Ravens in the bronze-medal match.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2019.
