David Choiniere looks to keep scoring for Forge FC in CONCACAF League play

Hamilton Forge FC's David Choiniere (7) celebrates his game-winning goal with teammate Anthony Novak (23) during second-half Scotiabank CONCACAF League soccer action against Antigua Guatemala FC, in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Choiniere has made a habit of scoring in the CONCACAF League. Forge FC hopes the Canadian winger continues the trend when the Canadian Premier League champions face Tauro FC in Panama on Tuesday in round-of-16 play. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power