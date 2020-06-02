OTTAWA - Canadian university sports has parted company with chief executive officer Graham Brown and appointed Dick White as interim CEO of the organization.
Brown has been president and CEO of U Sports since 2015. White was previously athletic director at the University of Regina.
"Dick White has been highly involved with U SPORTS over the years through several leadership positions with our board and its supporting committees and brings tremendous knowledge of the organization and our mandate," U Sports vice-chair Pierre Arsenault said Tuesday in a statement.
"He is also particularly well-equipped to help navigate the unprecedented COVID-19 environment and its profound impact on university athletics."
Canadian university sport rebranded itself during Brown's five-year tenure to U Sports and expanded its digital platforms.
He thanked U Sports in the statement released by the organization.
"During this time, I was fortunate to lead a team of committed and talented staff members and to work with a board of senior leaders whose commitment to university sport was deeply appreciated," Brown said.
"I am proud of our progress in transforming our organization, through the rebrand from CIS/SIC to U Sports, and in heightening stakeholder awareness across Canada and internationally."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2020