F1 hopes to start season with double-header in Austria

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 file photo, F1 manager director of motorsports Ross Brawn speaks during a news conference at the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, Texas. Formula One hopes to finally start the season with a double-header in the naturally isolated environment around the venue for the Austrian Grand Prix. Brawn says this is a “real consideration” so long as iron-tight safety regulations are met. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)