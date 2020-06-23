Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 file photo Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena arrive for the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards. Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in a tennis exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia. The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)