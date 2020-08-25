'Nothing's really changing:' VanVleet, Powell speak out against Blake shooting

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) congratulates teammate Norman Powell (24) during second half NBA basketball action against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Toronto on January 30, 2018. Their raw emotion evident, their frustration palpable, Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell found themselves once again addressing the media in the wake of another shooting of a Black man by police. The two Toronto Raptors are among the many players that have been using their platform at the NBA's post-season bubble to speak out against systemic racism and police brutality. But after watching the video of Jacob Blake being shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Kenosha, Wis., VanVleet told reporters he was "in a different place today, emotionally speaking." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov