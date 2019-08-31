Saturday's Games
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 4 Oakland 3 (11 innings)
Toronto 6 Houston 4
Tampa Bay 9 Cleveland 6
Detroit 10 Minnesota 7
Kansas City 7 Baltimore 5
Texas 3 Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 10 Boston 4
National League
Milwaukee 2 Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Mets 6 Philadelphia 3
San Diego 4 San Francisco 1
Washington 7 Miami 0
St. Louis 10 Cincinnati 6 (1st game)
St. Louis 3 Cincinnati 2 (2nd game)
Arizona 6 L.A. Dodgers 5
Pittsburgh 11 Colorado 4
Interleague
Atlanta 11 Chicago White Sox 5
MLS
Colorado 2 New York 0
Chicago 1 Columbus 1
D.C. United 3 Montreal 0
Toronto FC 1 New England 1
Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 1
FC Dallas 3 Cincinnati 1
Sporting Kansas City 1 Houston 0
New York City FC 3 Vancouver 1
Portland 1 Real Salt Lake 0
San Jose 3 Orlando City 0
Sunday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
CFL
Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 3:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
Oakland (Fiers 13-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-8), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 16-5) at Toronto (Font 3-3), 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-6), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 10-5) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-13), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Brooks 4-7) at Kansas City (Duffy 5-6), 2:15 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 5-9) at Texas (Minor 11-8), 3:05 p.m.
Boston (Price 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13), 1:05 p.m., (1st game)
Miami (Smith 8-8) at Washington (Corbin 10-6), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 3-3) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 7-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-8), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Arizona (Young 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 13-5) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-1), 7:05 p.m., (2nd game)
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-12) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11), 7:05 p.m.
Interleague
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-8), 5:10 p.m.
MLS
LA Galaxy at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
