Wednesday's Games

NHL

Toronto 5 Ottawa 3

Washington 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)

Edmonton 3 Vancouver 2

Vegas 4 San Jose 1

---

MLB Post-season

American League Wild Card

Tampa Bay 5 Oakland 1

(Rays advance to ALDS)

---

Thursday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

---

MLB Post-season

National League Division Series

St. Louis at Atlanta, 5:02 p.m.

(first game of series)

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 8:37 p.m.

(first game of series)

---

NFL

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.