FIFA visits Toronto this week to hold 2026 World Cup candidate city workshops

A video showing scenes from the World Cup, the country of Qatar and the official emblem of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, on a big screen in a metro station in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on September 3, 2019. The next step in the host city selection process for the 2026 World Cup takes place Thursday when FIFA representatives meet with the Canadian Soccer Association and representatives from Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal. The travelling FIFA group is holding similar workshops in Mexico City and Dallas around the Toronto visit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Nelson Antoine