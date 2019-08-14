Former MLSE executive Bob Hunter takes over top Toronto Wolfpack job

Bob Hunter is seen in an undated photo provided August 14, 2019. Bob Hunter has overseen the growth of B.C. Place Stadium, Rogers Centre, Scotiabank Arena and BMO Field. Now he is looking to help take the Toronto Wolfpack to the next level. The former Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment executive has been named chairman and interim CEO of the transatlantic rugby league team. He succeeds majority owner David Argyle, who gave up both jobs in early June after finding himself embroiled in a racism scandal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Toronto Wolfpack *MANDATORY CREDIT*