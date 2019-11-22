Friday's Games

NHL

Pittsburgh 4 New Jersey 1

Ottawa 4 N.Y. Rangers 1

---

AHL

Milwaukee 3 Grand Rapids 2

W-B/Scranton 4 Springfield 2

Rochester 4 Hartford 0

Providence 5 Bridgeport 0

Lehigh Valley 5 Charlotte 4 (OT)

Belleville 6 Binghamton 3

Laval 6 Utica 4

San Antonio 4 Texas 0

Tucson 4 Ontario 1

Colorado 4 San Jose 1

---

NBA

Detroit 128 Atlanta 103

Washington 125 Charlotte 118

Brooklyn 116 Sacramento 97

L.A. Lakers 130 Oklahoma City 127

Miami 116 Chicago 108

Philadelphia 115 San Antonio 104

Dallas 143 Cleveland 101

Denver 96 Boston 92

Utah 113 Golden State 109

L.A. Clippers 122 Houston 119

---

Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Vancouver at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Phoenix at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Portland at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

---

