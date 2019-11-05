Leafs captain John Tavares set to return after seven-game injury absence

Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal with teammate John Tavares, left, as Mitchell Marner skates in during second period NHL hockey action against the Minnesota Wild in Toronto on October 15, 2019. Maple Leafs captain John Tavares will return to the lineup tonight when Toronto hosts the Los Angeles Kings following a seven-game absence with a broken finger. The 29-year-old suffered the injury Oct. 16 after taking a shot off the hand from Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly late in a 4-3 road loss to the Washington Capitals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young