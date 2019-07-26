12-year-old Canadian Michelle Liu earns berth in LPGA Tour event next month

A 12-year-old from Vancouver likely will become the youngest golfer to play in the 47-year history of Canada's national women's championship next month. Michelle Liu takes a shot out of the bunker at the Canadian women's amateur championship at the Red Deer Golf & Country Club, in Red Deer, Alta., in a Friday, July 26, 2019, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Golf Canada, Rob Wallator, *MANDATORY CREDIT*