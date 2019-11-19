Canada prepping for second-chance Olympic baseball qualifier in March

Canada's Pitcher Scott Mathieson, right, celebrates with catcher Kellin Deglan after beating Cuba during the Group C of the WBSC Premier12 2019 world baseball tournament in Seoul, South Korea on November 6, 2019. When Scott Mathieson announced his retirement from professional baseball last month, he was already envisioning a temporary comeback -- and a better way to officially end his playing career.The 35-year-old from Aldergrove, B.C., hung up his cleats after eight seasons with the Yomiuri Giants in October, but he wants to return to Japan next summer to pitch for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ahn Young-joon