Veteran Canada 'keeper Erin McLeod happy to be back after painful foot injuries

Switzerland's Lara Dickenmann gets stopped by Canada goalkeeper Erin McLeod as Canada's Allysha Chapman looks on during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer action in Vancouver on Sunday, June 21, 2015. After four season in Europe, veteran Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod is back in North American with the NWSL's Orlando Pride. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward