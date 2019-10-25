Friday's Games
MLB Post-season
World Series
Houston 4 Washington 1
(Washington leads series 2-1)
---
CFL
Winnipeg 29 Calgary 28
---
NHL
Colorado 6 Vegas 1
Toronto 4 San Jose 1
Arizona 5 New Jersey 3
N.Y. Islanders 4 Ottawa 2
Buffalo 2 Detroit 0
Washington 6 Vancouver 5 (SO)
---
AHL
Charlotte 3 Lehigh Valley 2 (SO)
Cleveland 7 Rockford 1
Grand Rapids 4 Manitoba 1
Springfield 7 Bridgeport 4
Utica 5 Binghamton 1
San Antonio 5 WB/Scranton 3
Hartford 2 Laval 1 OT
Milwaukee 2 Texas 1 SO
Colorado 4 San Jose 2
Ontario 6 San Diego 2
Tucson 3 Iowa 1
Bakersfield 3 Stockton 2 (SO)
---
NBA
Boston 112 Toronto 106
Minnesota 121 Charlotte 99
Brooklyn 113 New York 109
Chicago 110 Memphis 102
Dallas 123 New Orleans 116
Washington 97 Oklahoma City 85
Denver 108 Phoenix 107 (OT)
Portland 122 Sacramento 112
L.A. Lakers 95 Utah 86
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.