Toronto FC makes veteran defenders available in MLS expansion draft

Toronto FC's Drew Moor (3) reacts after missing a goal scoring chance during second half CONCACAF Champions League final first leg action against Chivas de Guadalajara, in Toronto on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Veteran Toronto FC defenders Drew Moor, Justin Morrow and Laurent Ciman and Montreal Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush and striker Anthony Jackson-Hamel are among those made available for the MLS expansion draft Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young