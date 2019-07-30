LeBron James enters Canadian media market, joins forces with Drake

LeBron James, left, and Drake pose together at the premiere of the STARZ original series "Survivor’s Remorse" on Sept. 23, 2014 in Los Angeles. NBA star LeBron James is teaming up with Toronto rap star Drake for a new business venture in Canada. Drake is part of a project that will see James bring his video network into Canada. Uninterrupted allows pro athletes to speak directly to fans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Sayles - Invision