Former NHL coach Mike Babcock joins Vermont as adviser to coaching staff

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock speaks to media in Toronto on September 12, 2019. Former NHL coach Mike Babcock is joining the University of Vermont's men's hockey program as an adviser to the coaching staff. The Catamounts said on their website that Babcock will be "a resource for the coaching staff, lending his experience and perspective as one of the top hockey minds in the world." Babcock was fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs Nov. 20 after the team struggled to a 9-10-4 start. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov