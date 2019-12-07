Saturday's Games
NHL
Philadelphia 4, Ottawa 3
Vancouver 6, Buffalo 5, OT
Colorado 4, Boston 1
Carolina 6, Minnesota 2
Tampa Bay 7, San Jose 1
Toronto 5, St. Louis 2
Florida 4, Columbus 1
Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3
Nashville 6, New Jersey 4
Dallas 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Calgary 4, Los Angeles 3
---
AHL
Toronto 3, San Antonio 2
Belleville 7, Cleveland 1
Chicago 4, Manitoba 2
Hershey 1, Lehigh Valley 0
Milwaukee 5, Rockford 2
Syracuse 5, Bridgeport 2
Charlotte 3, Rochester 1
Laval 4, Springfield 3
Providence 3, Utica 2, SO
Texas 5, WB/Scranton 3
Hartford 5, Binghamton 2
Tucson 4, Iowa 1
Ontario 5, San Jose 4, SO
Stockton 7, Bakersfield 3
San Diego 4, Colorado 3, OT
---
NBA
Dallas 130, New Orleans 84
Indiana 104, New York 103
Philadelphia 141, Cleveland 94
Houston 115, Phoenix 109
Utah 126, Memphis 112
---
NLL
Halifax 12, New York 4
New England 12, Toronto 8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.