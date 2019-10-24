Thursday's Games

NFL

Minnesota 19 Washington 6

---

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 6 Buffalo 2

San Jose 4 Montreal 2

Columbus 4 Carolina 3 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 4 Arizona 2

St. Louis 5 Los Angeles 2

Nashville 4 Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 4 Chicago 1

Dallas 2 Anaheim 1

Edmonton 4 Washington 3 (OT)

Calgary 6 Florida 5 (SO)

---

NBA

Atlanta 117 Detroit 100

Milwaukee 117 Houston 111

L.A. Clippers 141 Golden State 122

---

MLS Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Atlanta 2 Philadelphia 0

Western Conference Semifinal

LAFC 5 L.A. Galaxy 3

---

