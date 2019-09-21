CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. - Canadian driver Yannick Gingras drove Tall Dark Stranger to victory in the $750,000 Metro Pace on Saturday night.
Gingras, of Sorel, Que., took Tall Dark Stranger to the lead from second coming down the stretch to claim harness racing's richest two-year-old race this year by a half-length in 1:49.1 at Woodbine Mohawk Park, a stakes record and tying the track mark.
Papi Rob Hanover, at 6/1 odds, came on strong to finish second ahead of 3/5 favourite Capt Midnight in the 10-horse field.
Earlier on Saturday's card, 3/5 favourite Lyons Sentinel showed a stong kick to capture the $540,000 She's A Great Lady final for two-year-old fillies in a Canadian, stakes and track record time of 1:49.3.
American driver Tim Tetrick had Lyon Sentinel standing third through three-quarters of a mile before the talented filly kicked into high gear down the stretch to secure her fifth straight victory in record-setting fashion.
Alicorn, the 2/1 second pick, finished second ahead of Reflect With Me, a 7/1 selection in the 10-horse field.
Australian driver Andrew McCarthy and Caviart Ally went wire-to-wire for a second straight $250,000 Milton Stakes win, this time in a stakes record time of 1:48.4.
Caviart Ally earned a sixth victory in 15 career starts.
Kissin In The Sand, driven by Gingras, was second ahead of Seaswift Joy N, and driver Tetrick.
