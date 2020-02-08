CALGARY - Rhys Duch led the Roughnecks with two goals and four assists as Calgary handed the New York Riptide their fourth straight loss thanks to a 13-9 victory on Saturday in the National Lacrosse League.
Tyler Pace recorded a hat trick for the Roughnecks (3-4), while Shane Simpson and Dan Taylor each chipped in a pair of goals. Zach Herreweyers, Mitch Wilde, Dereck Downs and Eli Salama supplied the rest of Calgary's offence.
Connor Kelly led New York (1-8) in scoring with four goals and one assist. Tyson Gibson, with two goals, Kieran McArdle, Jean-Luc Chetner and Gale Thorpe also replied for the Riptide.
Roughnecks goalie Christian Del Bianco turned aside 45-of-54 shots to pick up his second win of the season.
Alex Buque made 38 saves in defeat.
New York converted on three of its six power plays, while Calgary scored on their lone opportunity with the man advantage.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.