AP source: Antonio Brown agrees to 1-year deal with Bucs

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown stands on the sidelines during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. Brown has agreed to return to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 because the contract had not been completed. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)