Argentine centre back Erik Godoy makes move to Vancouver permanent

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps have made Erik Godoy's loan permanent, acquiring the Argentine centre back from Club Atletico Colon.
The 26-year-old made 28 starts in 29 league appearances for Vancouver last season while on loan. The Whitecaps say Godoy has agreed to an MLS contract through 2022 with an option for 2023.
"We are very pleased to get this deal done and welcome Erik back to our club and city," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. "Erik had a good first year in MLS and everyone is convinced that he will continue to improve and be an important player for our team."
Godoy's acquisition involved targeted allocation money, according to the Whitecaps. He made US$449,320 last season.
The six-foot-one 175-pounder had 32 blocks in league play last season, just three off the MLS single-regular season record since Opta started tracking the statistic in 2009. He also added 127 clearances, good for ninth in the league.
"Since Day 1, Erik has been committed and always available to help the team," said head coach Marc Dos Santos. "He showed versatility and a great ability to adapt to MLS. We look forward to seeing his continued growth as a player at our club."
Prior to joining Whitecaps FC on loan, Godoy played more than years in his native Argentina with Tigre, Belgrano and Colon. He made over 140 starts in the top-tier Superliga Argentina, also known as the Primera Division, as well 10 appearances in the Copa Argentina, scoring six goals in all competitions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2020.
