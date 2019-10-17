Saskatchewan Roughriders aim to bring home energy on the road to B.C. Lions

Saskatchewan Roughriders' Kyran Moore, back centre, and quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) celebrate Moore's touchdown during the first half of a CFL football game against the B.C. Lions, in Vancouver, on Saturday July 27, 2019. The Saskatchewan Roughriders are hoping they can bring the spirit of Regina with them on their final road trip of the season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck