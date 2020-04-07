Russia flatly denies US allegation of World Cup bid bribes

FILE - In this June 2, 2011 file photo, suspended FIFA executive Jack Warner gestures during a news conference at the airport in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. Prosecutors revealed new details of alleged bribes paid to FIFA executive committee members to gain their votes for Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup. An indictment unsealed Monday, April 6, 2020 in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn says Jack Warner of Trinidad and Tobago, president of the North and Central American and Caribbean governing body CONCACAF, received $5 million in bribes to vote for Russia to host in 2018 from 10 different shell companies that included entities in Anguilla, Cyprus and the British Virgin Islands, the indictment alleged. (AP Photo/Shirley Bahadur, File)