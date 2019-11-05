IOC pledges $10 million to anti-doping fight

FILE - In this March 18, 2019, file photo, Poland's Sports Minister Witold Banka gestures during an interview in Warsaw, Poland. The incoming leader of the World Anti-Doping Agency asked for more money. The International Olympic Committee said `yes.’ It was a fitting entrée for Banka, the incoming president of WADA who promised he would not tolerate cheating or manipulations, and that “the new future of anti-doping starts today.” Then, in an audacious pronouncement, he called upon sports leaders, governments and private companies to contribute to a cause he portrayed as massively underfunded. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)