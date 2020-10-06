Columbus, Montreal open trading with Domi-Anderson swap

File-Montreal Canadiens center Max Domi (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens got the trading started three hours before the first round of the draft began with an intriguing swap of forwards. The Blue Jackets got Domi and a third-round pick from the Canadiens for Josh Anderson. Each player is a restricted free agent who needs a new contract for next season. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)