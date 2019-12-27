Friday's Games

World Junior Hockey Championship

At Ostrava Czech Republic

United States 6 Germany 3

At Trinec Czech Republic

Slovakia 3 Kazakhstan 1

NHL

Boston 3 Buffalo 0

N.Y. Rangers 5 Carolina 3

Toronto 5 New Jersey 4 (OT)

Washington 2 Columbus 1 (OT)

Minnesota 6 Colorado 4

Pittsburgh 5 Nashville 2

St. Louis 5 Winnipeg 4 (OT)

Chicago 5 N.Y. Islanders 2

Calgary 5 Edmonton 1

Anaheim 4 Vegas 3

Los Angeles 3 San Jose 2 (OT)

AHL

Stockton 8 San Jose 1

Bridgeport 5 Hartford 1

Milwaukee 3 Grand Rapids 0

Binghamton 2 Syracuse 1

Hershey 6 Utica 5

Rochester 4 Belleville 3

Providence 4 Springfield 3

WB/Scranton 4 Lehigh Valley 2

Toronto 3 Laval 2

Iowa 6 Rockford 2

Texas 3 San Antonio 2

San Diego 6 Ontario 1

NBA

Boston 129 Cleveland 117

Oklahoma City 104 Charlotte 102 (OT)

Orlando 98 Philadelphia 97

Milwaukee 112 Atlanta 86

Miami 113 Indiana 112

Golden State 106 Phoenix 95

NLL

New England 21 New York 11

Calgary 16 San Diego 11

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.