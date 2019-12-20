Friday's Games
NHL
Washington 6 New Jersey 3
Florida 7 Dallas 4
Toronto 6 N.Y. Rangers 3
Pittsburgh 5 Edmonton 2
---
AHL
Belleville 7 Syracuse 3
Utica 5 Laval 3
Rochester 3 Binghamton 0
Springfield 3 Bridgeport 1
WB/Scranton 1 Providence 0
Iowa 4 Grand Rapids 2
Milwaukee 4 Cleveland 0
Rockford 4 Texas 2
Tucson 6 Ontario 3
San Jose 4 San Diego 2
---
NBA
Cleveland 114 Memphis 107
Indiana 119 Sacramento 105
Boston 114 Detroit 93
Toronto 122 Washington 118
Dallas 117 Philadelphia 98
Miami 129 New York 114
Oklahoma City 126 Phoenix 108
Denver 109 Minnesota 100
Portland 118 Orlando 103
Golden State 106 New Orleans 102
---
