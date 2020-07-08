With opener fast approaching, Montoyo says Jays are hungry and ready to play

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo waits for the start of a bullpen session during workouts at the team's spring training facilities in Dunedin, Fla., on February 14, 2020. With a few days of summer training camp workouts under his players' belts, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was scheduled to hold a conference call Wednesday afternoon to discuss his team's preparation for the upcoming 60-game regular season. The Blue Jays, who still don't know whether they'll be able to play home games at the Rogers Centre, are set to kick off the shortened campaign July 24 at Tampa Bay. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Nesius