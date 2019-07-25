Surfing ready for its first Pan Am appearance ahead of Olympic debut

Mathea Olin at Wickaninnish Beach in the Pacifc Rim National Park Reserve, Vancouver Island, BC, during the Rip Curl Nationals on May 11, 2019. Canada is not sending teams in 3-on-3 basketball or bodybuilding, but surfing has some real medal potential. Most of the buzz is centred on 16-year-old surfing sensation Mathea Olin of Tofino, B.C. She won Canada's first-ever international medals in surfing with a gold (longboard) and bronze (shortboard) at the 2017 Pan Am Surf Games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Bryanna Bradley