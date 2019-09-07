GUELPH, Ont. - Theo Landers threw for 230 yards and four touchdowns in the Guelph Gryphons' 53-19 rout of the York Lions on Saturday afternoon in Canadian university football action.
Three of Landers' TD strikes came in the fourth as Guelph (2-1) pulled away with 27 points in the final quarter.
Receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker had 62 yards receiving and a touchdown for the Gryphons.
QB Brett Hunchak passed for 355 yards and two touchdowns for York (0-3), while Luther Hakunavanhu had 166 receiving yards for two TDs.
---
MUSTANGS 34 MARAUDERS 17
HAMILTON — Trey Humes rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown to lead Western (3-0) past McMaster (2-1).
---
GEE-GEE'S 44 GAELS 27
OTTAWA — Ben Maracle overcame three interceptions with three touchdown passes as the Gee-Gee's (1-1) toppled Queen's (0-3).
---
CARABINS 34 MCGILL 4
MONTREAL — QB Dimitri Morand threw for 289 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for the Carabins (3-0) in their win over McGill (1-1).
---
WARRIORS 45 LANCERS 42
WINDSOR, Ont. — Tre Ford tossed two touchdown passes and ran for another, while Dion Pellerin rushed for 200 yards on 18 carries with a TD as Waterloo (2-0) downed the Lancers (1-2).
---
ROUGE ET OR 41 STINGERS 6
MONTREAL — Vincent Breton-Robert carried the ball 14 times for 134 yards and a touchdown as Laval (2-0) easily got by Concordia (0-3).
---
BLUES 38 GOLDEN HAWKS 34
WATERLOO — Clay Sequeira had 322 yards in the air and four touchdowns as Toronto (2-1) used a 24-point second quarter to beat Wilfrid Laurier (1-2).
---
