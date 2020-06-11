CFL players take to twitter to express their frustration with Ambrosie

Randy Ambrosie, CFL commissioner, announces that the league will stage a regular-season game between the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders, at a news conference in Halifax on January 23, 2020. Brian Ramsay and the CFL Players' Association have run out of patience with commissioner Randy Ambrosie. The CFLPA's executive director and a host of CFL players took to twitter Thursday to voice their displeasure with the state of talks between the league and CFLPA regarding an abbreviated 2020 season due the COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan