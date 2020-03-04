REGINA - The Saskatchewan Roughriders hired Ben Olson as their defensive line coach Wednesday.
Olson joins the Riders after serving as the defensive line coach at McNeese State University last season.
Olson has seven years of coaching exsperience. He began his career as an an undergraduate at Eastern Illinois, his alma mater, before becomign the linebackers coach at Rose-Hulman.
From there, Olson coached at Bowling Green, Syracuse, Colgate and Yale from 2013-2018.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2020.