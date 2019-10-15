Defending champion Raptors experimenting after departures

FILE - In this June 17, 2019, file photo, then Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard takes a photo while holding his playoffs MVP trophy during the NBA basketball championship team's victory parade in Toronto. The NBA's balance of power has shifted to the Los Angeles Clippers, who have never advanced beyond the second round let alone won a championship. All that is expected to change behind Leonard and Paul George, both regarded as two of the best two-way players in the league. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)