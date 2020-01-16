TORONTO - London Knights goaltender Dylan Myskiw has been suspended eight games by the Canadian Hockey League following a violation of the CHL drug education and anti-doping policy.
The CHL made the announcement Thursday night, saying that Myskiw inadvertently violated the league's anti-doping rule.
The CHL added that the failed drug test was the result of a urine sample during in-competition doping control which revealed the presence of a prohibited substance found within a post-workout supplement.
"The supplement was purchased from a reliable commercial vendor and unbeknownst to the player contained the prohibited substances," the CHL said in a release.
The release did not say what drug Myskiw tested positive for.
The 20-year-old Myskiw spent parts of four seasons in the Western Hockey League, including a full season as starter for the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2018-19.
The Winnipeg native played one game this year for Edmonton before he was released.
Myskiw was claimed by the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League in mid-October and traded to the Knights.
He is 10-5-0 with a 3.41 goals-against average and .890 save percentage in 20 games with London.
Myskiw, who has also played for the WHL's Victoria Royals and Brandon Wheat Kings, went undrafted by NHL clubs, but was invited to development camp this past summer with his hometown Winnipeg Jets.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2020.
