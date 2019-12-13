BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Josh Norris scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Belleville Senators went on to beat the Rockford IceHogs 5-2 on Friday in the American Hockey League.
Jordan Szwarz had a pair of goals for Belleville (15-9-1), which led 2-0 before Rockford tied it. Jean-Christophe Beaudin and Alex Formenton, with an empty-net goal, also scored.
Nicolas Beaudin and John Quenneville replied for the IceHogs (14-10-1).
Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson stopped 24 shots. Rockford's Matt Tomkins made 26 saves.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2019.
