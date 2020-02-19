CALGARY - Cavalry FC has signed former Brazil youth international Richard Luca.
The 22-year-old winger/attacking midfielder, whose full name is Richard Luca Rosa Da Silva Sousa, arrives from Torpedo Kutaisi of the Georgian top division. He previously was with Mexico's second-tier Correcaminos UAT and Brazil's Santos FC.
Tommy Wheeldon Jr., head coach and GM of the Calgary-based Canadian Premier League team, called the Brazilian "one of the most exciting players" the team had seen in the off-season.
"He has incredible 1v1 dribbling ability, electric pace and terrific work rate. He has the tools to unlock defences and excite fans in equal measure," Wheeldon added in a statement.
Richard Luca, who has played for the Brazilian under-17 team, is expected to arrive in Calgary in March 2020 to begin training.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.
