LAVAL, Que. - Xavier Ouellet scored 46 seconds into overtime to lift the Laval Rocket to a 5-4 victory over the Utica Comets on Wednesday in the American Hockey League.
Charles Hudon and Jake Evans each scored twice in regulation for Laval (23-19-6) and Ouellet had three assists for a four-point night.
Francis Perron, Guillaume Brisebois, John Stevens and Reid Boucher supplied the offence for the Comets (26-18-5).
Rocket goaltender Michael McNiven stopped 31 shots. Utica's Michael DiPietro made 33 saves.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.