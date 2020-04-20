Doug Flutie Jr. a source of inspiration for former CFL quarterback

Former Boston College and NFL quarterback Doug Flutie watches from the Notre Dame sideline during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. For over 20 years, Flutie stood in the spotlight that was pro football. Be it winning the Heisman Trophy, multiple CFL awards and 12 seasons in the NFL, accolades and success followed Flutie. But it's his son Doug Jr., who was diagnosed with autism at age three, who has provided Flutie with perspective on life and some of his most memorable moments. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack